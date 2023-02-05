Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSLLF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Siltronic from €80.00 ($86.96) to €70.00 ($76.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Trading Up 7.0 %

SSLLF opened at $92.05 on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $130.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.