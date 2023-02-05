SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $150.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SITM opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.88. SiTime has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $270.92.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. Research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $160,692.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,043,244.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,617 shares of company stock worth $2,440,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

