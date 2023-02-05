Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $10,313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after buying an additional 181,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $4,078,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

