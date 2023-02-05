Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,486.00.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Stories

