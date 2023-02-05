Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,486.00.
SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
Featured Stories
