Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Institutional Trading of Snap

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Snap by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Snap by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,317,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 136,791 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

