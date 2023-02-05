SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.60.

SouthState Stock Performance

SSB stock opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SouthState will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

