SP Asset Management Acquires 6,767 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,496,000 after purchasing an additional 166,842 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $206.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average is $189.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35.

