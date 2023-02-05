SP Asset Management Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SP Asset Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 185,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

