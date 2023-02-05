S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $372.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.