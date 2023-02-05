SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

