SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $73.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

