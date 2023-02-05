SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Reduced by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

