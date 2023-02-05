Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

