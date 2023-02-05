Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,363 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE SHW opened at $241.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $288.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.