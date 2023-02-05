Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,261 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.1% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADP opened at $225.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

