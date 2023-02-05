Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $373.91 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

