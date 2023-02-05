Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 59,779 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.6 %

BA stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.78. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85, a PEG ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.