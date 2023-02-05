Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,362 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,357,000 after acquiring an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $230.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.