Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 339,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SRAD opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

