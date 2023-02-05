Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.05.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $177.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after buying an additional 63,127 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

