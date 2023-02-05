Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Increases Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $501.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About TETRA Technologies

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.