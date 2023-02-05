Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $18,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 813,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 859.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 604,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 541,552 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,129 shares of company stock worth $314,889 over the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.