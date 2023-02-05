Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,511.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,511.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,031,465 shares of company stock worth $12,883,920. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

NYSE:IOT opened at $14.71 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $25.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.