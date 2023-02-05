SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.58) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 305.83 ($3.78).

SSP Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.80). The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.30.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

