Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Standex International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Standex International Stock Down 1.9 %

SXI stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Standex International has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Standex International

A number of research firms recently commented on SXI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $147,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,106 shares of company stock valued at $430,004. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

