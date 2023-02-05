Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-$2.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.2 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 261,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

