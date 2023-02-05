Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.82. 1,962,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $173.76.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.67.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 441,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,771,000 after purchasing an additional 87,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

