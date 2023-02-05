StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.