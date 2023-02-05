StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

