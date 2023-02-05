StockNews.com Downgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DHR opened at $269.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average of $269.48. The company has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

