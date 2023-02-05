StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 2.6 %

Coffee stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

