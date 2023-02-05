StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

