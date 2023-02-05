StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85.
SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
Featured Stories
