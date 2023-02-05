StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

