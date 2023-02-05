Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $362,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

