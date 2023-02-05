Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

