Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $249,696.18 and $82.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019311 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00223861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00065204 USD and is down -22.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $96.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

