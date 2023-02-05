Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.53. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after acquiring an additional 506,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 695,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 286,335 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

