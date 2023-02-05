Susquehanna Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $72.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HP opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

