Synergy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

