Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
