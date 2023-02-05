Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

