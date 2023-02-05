Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at $185,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

