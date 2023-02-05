Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

TSHA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

