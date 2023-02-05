TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Lifted to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

