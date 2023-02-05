TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 156 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after acquiring an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after acquiring an additional 817,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PEP stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average is $175.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

