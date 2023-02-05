TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 366.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 847.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $607,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

