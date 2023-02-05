TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

