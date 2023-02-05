TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

