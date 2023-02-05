Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,002 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $28,792,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $22,587,000. Browning West LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,787,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 794,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

