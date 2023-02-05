Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $39.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,260,000 after purchasing an additional 683,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,455,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $32.76 on Friday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

