Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 131,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 55,034 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 66,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

